Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Ravens Attention
There's no rest for the weary heading into Week 6 for the Baltimore Ravens.
After winning a thrilling 41-38 victory in overtime over the Cincinnati Bengals, they now have to prepare for one of the league's more surprising teams, the Washington Commanders. The Commanders enter Sunday's clash having won four straight and have been led by the dazzling play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With Baltimore (3-2) facing Daniels right after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach John Harbaugh compared the two and noted the challenge at hand of stopping an electric Commanders offense.
"He's been one of the best in the league for five games, so far, as a rookie," Harbaugh told reporters. "He plays [differently] than Joe Burrow. Every quarterback plays their own unique way. Similarities, differences, there is always that part of it, but we just have to look at him and how he fits into their offense, and [we have to] prepare for their offense – run by him – and that's a big challenge. I mean, we've got our hands full with that."
Washington (4-1) leads the league averaging 31 points per game. In its last three games, the Commanders have averaged 38 points per game and are coming off of a dominant 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns. Through five games, Daniels has done it all with his dual-threat ability, throwing for 1,141 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also run 300 yards and four scores.
The Ravens' defense has struggled mightily compared to last season, allowing an average of 25.2 points per game. Baltimore's offense has stepped up and only trails the Commanders in points per game, averaging 29.4.
The Ravens have historically played well against rookie quarterbacks with Harbaugh as the head coach. Baltimore has gone 24-7 against rookie quarterbacks, including three wins last season.
With both teams boasting one of the league's best offenses and a defense that has struggled at points throughout the season, the table could be set for another shootout between Daniels and Lamar Jackson.
