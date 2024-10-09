Ravens Start Commanders Week With Brutal Injury List
Heading into Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens are really starting to feel the injuries pile up.
Five players - including starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley - did not participate in Wednesday's practice, with two more being limited participants. Baltimore has enjoyed relatively good injury luck this season, but this is the team's largest injury report of the season thus far.
Humphrey, who made a game-changing interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, missed practice with an ankle injury. The eighth-year pro was spotted in a walking boot after the game, though head coach John Harbaugh expects him to be OK in the long-term.
"In these games, man ... These are physical, tough games, [and] you're on the turf and all that, so ... I just don't want to make any promises, but I think we're in good shape," Harbaugh told reporters Monday.
Bateman and Stanley did not suffer any visible injuries during the game, but they missed practice with groin and toe injuries, respectively. The other players to miss practice are linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee). Maulet is in the second week of his 21-day return window from injured reserve, but he's only practiced once since the team opened the window.
Elsewhere, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (ankle/hand) were limited participants. Harty missed the game against the Bengals and Rosengarten briefly left in the first half.
Running back Rasheen Ali (neck) and guard Andrew Vorhees were both full participants on Wednesday. Ali is also in his 21-day return window while Vorhees has missed the past two games.
The Ravens host the upstart Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
