Ravens Could Stick With New O-Line
After revamping their offensive line over the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens now must deal with even more changes up front.
Left guard Andrew Vorhees, who earned the starting job after missing his entire rookie season, has now missed the last two games with an ankle injury. To adjust, the Ravens moved Patrick Mekari, who started the first three games at right tackle, to left guard and tabbed second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten to take his place on the outside.
Despite the on-the-fly changes, the offensive line has thrived with this new composition. Over the past two games, the Ravens have allowed just two sacks and rushed for a whopping 446 yards. Most importantly, they've won both games.
Now with Vorhees close to returning, the Ravens are strongly considering sticking with what's worked so well recently.
"Andrew will come back, maybe this week," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "Three weeks with a high-ankle [sprain] is about right, and gosh, you can't believe how hard he's working at it. It's amazing how tough he is. So, it will be good to have him back, but an object in motion tends to stay in motion.
"So, if we're doing well, we're probably going to try to keep that momentum going, with the addition and the opportunity to put guys in when and where we might be able to, and we're probably a little more open to that than a lot of teams, even still. But I think the offensive line is doing a good job. We'll just have to see where we're at through the week."
The offensive line definitely had some struggles starting out, but started showing significant improvement in Week 3. That was also the last time Vorhees played, but even with him out, the development shown up front is very encouraging.
Baltimore plays host to the red-hot Washington Commanders on Sunday, and the offensive line will absolutely be a storyline to watch.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!