Ravens in Great Shape for AFC North Title
The Baltimore Ravens are a good example of how much can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL.
Just three weeks ago, the Ravens were 0-2 for just the fourth time in franchise history with red flags abound. Now, they've won three straight games, most recently an overtime thriller against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, and are right back in the Super Bowl conversation. The defense is definitely a concern, but Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the offense are firing on all cylinders.
With their current hot streak, the Ravens are tied for first place in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and actually hold the tiebreaker thanks to a better divisional record. Time will tell if they stay on top, but they're in great position to do so.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens are the second-most likely division leader to stay on top at the end of the season, only behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South.
"The Ravens — having played the hardest schedule in the NFL, per PFF ELO rankings — appear the safest bet to repeat as North champs," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote.
"The 3-2 Steelers have revealed some problematic trends across the last two weeks; the 1-4 Bengals are playing better than their record indicates but have serious climbing to do; and the 1-4 Browns generate little optimism given their offensive situation."
If the Ravens do hold on - obviously easier said than done - it will mark their first time winning back-to-back division titles since 2018-19.
Of coruse, there's still a ton of football left to be played, and the Ravens are far from perfect. They also have some very tough games the rest of the way, including two against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who've had their number over the past few years though.
That said, it's a great situation for Baltimore considering where the team was a few weeks ago.
