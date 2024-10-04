Ravens Rookie Nate Wiggins Named NFLPA Community MVP
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins isn't just putting in work on the field, but off of it as well.
On Friday, Wiggins was named the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting an event for breast cancer patients and survivors through his "Wiggs for Warriors" initiative at M&T Bank Stadium.
“I’m so honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Wiggins said, per the NFLPA's site. “Growing up, I always knew that when I was in a position to help others, I would.”
To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Wiggins teamed up with the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen foundation to provide 35 patients and survivors personalized wigs, donated by the 21-year-old's Wiggs Worldwide Foundation. It's part of the ongoing "Wiggs for Warriors" campaign, which aims to provide 200 wigs to those impacted by the disease in Baltimore and his hometown of Atlanta.
Wiggins is also hosting weekly walks to promote healthy habits and hosting a Living Well Expo in Atlanta later this month.
“Giving back, especially to my hometown, is important to me because I understand the difference it can make,” Wiggins said. “The ‘Wiggs For Warriors’ campaign is just one way I can support those in need, and it motivates me to continue finding ways to make a positive impact in my community.”
Wiggins launched the Wiggs Worldwide Foundation in 2023, his final season at Clemson, to support underpriviledged communities across the world. Since arriving in Baltimore, he's hosted a back-to-school event to provide laptops to students in need, held a free youth football camp and helped at-risk children attend Ravens training camp.
The 21-year-old is just the third rookie to earn Community MVP in the 11-year history of the award. The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity of Wiggins' choice, and he'll be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award along with other Community MVPs this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!