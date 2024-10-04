Ravens Named Candidate for Blockbuster WR Trade
The Baltimore Ravens are in serious need of help at wide receiver. Behind Zay Flowers, the Ravens really don't have all that much at the position.
That's why the Ravens have been thrown around as a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, but is there another wide out Baltimore could pursue?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports thinks so, citing the Ravens as a potential destination for Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.
"Since Hill will likely retire soon in the next five years, he will probably go to a contender," Palacios wrote. "Zay Flowers continues to be Lamar Jackson’s consistent receiver so Hill could accommodate him. Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are still solid but nothing on the level of Flowers."
But would the Dolphins actually move Hill?
The 2024 season may end up being a lost one for Miami, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has hit injured reserve due to a concussion and is not eligible to return until Week 8. Miami has fallen to 1-3 as a result and may end up selling some pieces at the trade deadline.
Trading Hill, however, would be pretty extreme.
The 30-year-old is under contract through 2026 and has been a revelation in the Dolphins' offense, as he racked up over 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons in South Beach.
Even if Miami ends up missing the playoffs this year, it would still have a bright future in 2025 so long as Tagovailoa can return to health. Given the fact that Hill is not set to hit free agency within the next two offseasons, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense to move him now.
Of course, Hill could always force the Dolphins' hand if he is unhappy, and the Ravens would certainly represent an intriguing destination.
Lamar Jackson has never had a receiver like Hill, and defenses would shudder at the mere thought of the potential tandem.
