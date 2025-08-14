Ravens Part Ways with Rookie RB
The Baltimore Ravens have made the tough call to move on from one of their rookies ahead of the 2025 season.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Ravens are waiving rookie running back Marcus Major Jr.
Major, 24, has been sidelined with a concussion for much of training camp, making his uphill battle of making the Ravens 53-man roster even more difficult.
Baltimore also recently added veteran running backs D'Ernest Johnson and Myles Gaskin into the mix with a clear lack of depth at the position with two preseason games still to go.
Major joined Baltimore this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of the 2025 NFL Draft. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he rushed for 833 yards and eight touchdowns from 2019-23.
He then transferred to Minnesota in 2024, but his production did not change very much as he ran for just 352 yards and three touchdowns.
Major is the second undrafted running back to be waived by the Ravens this summer after Sone Ntoh of Monmouth was waived before the start of training camp.
However, Baltimore seems to have its running back room set with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry returning as its starter, dual-threat Justice Hill as his backup and the explosive Keaton Mitchell as another option at the position.
It is unclear if the Ravens would prefer to keep three or four running backs on their active roster, given how much they run the football, but if they lean towards the latter, Rasheen Ali, Johnson and Gaskin will fight for that spot over the next couple of weeks.
Ali would likely be the favorite following his strong showing against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. He carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and had a 69-yard kick return that set up his own rushing touchdown.
Baltimore has also invested draft capital in him as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He would have likely been taken earlier if he hadn't ruptured his biceps tendon during Senior Bowl practices leading up the game, too.
Ali played his college ball at Marshall, where he rushed for 2,831 yards and 39 touchdowns from 2020-23. He also reeled in 76 catches for 565 yards and three more scores during the span.
