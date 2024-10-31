Feeling Old? Broncos QB Grew Watching Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
It may be hard to believe, but Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is now in his seventh NFL season. The best part? He's playing arguably the best ball of his entire career.
Jackson, 27, is posting some absolutely absurd numbers this season. Through eight games, he's completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions, plus 501 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It feels bizarre to say about a two-time MVP, but Jackson could very well be playing better than ever before.
That said, it's hard to say definitively because he's been playing at an elite level for several years now. So much so that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who faces Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday, "grew up" watching him dominate the NFL.
“I’m excited to play against him on the same level," Nix said, per the Denver Post. "It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys. Growing up and watching him, he’s a two-time MVP and he’s been doing it for a few years now at a high level."
The funny thing is, Jackson is just three years older than Nix, yet he's in his seventh season compared to Nix's first. Jackson played just three years in college (2015-2017 at Louisville), while Nix not only played five years (2019-2021 at Auburn, 2022-2023 at Oregon), but began after Jackson already made it to the NFL.
Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft, has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through seven games. He's coming off his best passing performance of the season, completing 28 of 37 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns (plus one rushing) in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.
Before then, Nix had been more effective with his feet as he has 259 yards and four touchdowns rushing this season. While he can do some damage on the ground, he doesn't see himself becoming a dual-threat sensation quite like Jackson is.
“If I tried to do what Lamar does, I wouldn’t be here because, I mean he’s special when it comes to not only running the ball,” Nix said. “He’s well-known for his explosive runs, but he’s a full-qualified quarterback in the pocket and he does some really good things with his arm. I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball.”
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!