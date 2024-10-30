Ravens' Lamar Jackson Suffers Two Injuries
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday due to back and knee injuries, the team's first injury report revealed.
However, head coach John Harbaugh had a different explanation, stating after practice that his star quarterback had a "rest day."
"He's been playing great, and we have a lot of football in front of us," Harbaugh said. "We have another big game coming up, so that was warranted today."
In Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, Jackson completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 46 yards. He was also sacked a season-high three times and hit seven times. The two-time MVP did virtually everything he could, but the lack of help around him led to Baltimore's first loss in over a month.
The Ravens face another tough defense in the Denver Broncos on Sunday, so resting Jackson to preserve his health makes some degree of sense. That said, they'd love to have him back on the field as soon as possible.
Other Ravens who missed practice include running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (neck) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion). Baltimore's defensive line issues are growing very concerning, as the team also placed nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve Wednesday. With defensive tackle Broderick Washingon (knee) limited in practice, the only healthy defensive lineman on the active roster is Nnamdi Madubuike.
Aside from Washington, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) were also limited in practice. Both corners missed the game against Cleveland, and Baltimore's secondary suffered as a result.
In the best injury news of the day, second-year running back Keaton Mitchell was a full participant on Wednesday. The explosive playmaker made his return to practice last week after a devastating knee injury in December, and is gradually improving as time goes on.
Wednesday's practice also marked a couple of debuts for the Ravens. The big one is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens acquired from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, but they also broke out their new "Purple Rising" alternate helmets ahead of their in-game debut in Week 10.
