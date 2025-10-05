Four Keys to Ravens Victory vs. Texans
The Baltimore Ravens are home underdogs in their Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans. In this clash between two underwhelming perennial AFC contenders off to poor starts to the season, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can improve their record to 1-3 if they follow these keys:
Pass Rush Needs to Lead Defensive Charge
With three starters out due to injury between the second and third levels of the defense, including a pair of All Pros, the Ravens will need to be able to generate consistent pressure on Texans quarterback CJ Stroud so that he doesn't have time to pick apart their depleted coverage unit if they can't hold up. While two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is done for the season with a neck injury, their pass rush unit is slated to be as healthy as it's been since Week 2.
Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy will be back after missing the past two games with a hamstring, and starting nose tackle Travis Jones, who commands double teams on most plays, will be back after being out last week with a knee injury. Going up against a Houston offensive line that has allowed multiple sacks in each of the first four weeks, including three in back-to-back weeks heading into this matchup, this has to be the game where someone besides third-year pro Tavius Robinson to show up and have an impact as he's the only player on the active roster who has recorded a sack this year with a pair.
Offense Has to Flow Through Derrick Henry
The Ravens will be without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injury for the first time since the 2022 season after he was ruled out with a hamstring injury. While they are confident in veteran backup Cooper Rush to rise to the occasion and hold down the fort under center, the focal point of their offensive approach needs to be centered around their five-time Pro Bowl running back. After averaging just over 10 carries the past three weeks, totaling 31 for 115 yards over that span, the future Hall of Famer is in store for a huge uptick in usage. Getting Henry going will not only take pressure off Rush and the aerial attack but also set them up for success by avoiding obvious passing situations with manageable down and distances, as well as setting up play-action.
Youngsters Need to Step Up
Due to all the injuries the Ravens are dealing with on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense, they'll need several of their inexperienced players to rise to the occasion and not be liabilities that could be exploited. In the secondary with All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey out, 2024 fourth-round corner T.J. Tampa could be making his first start on the outside and undrafted rookie Keyon Martin is slated to be the starting nickel.
At the second level with All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith out, they'll be relying on a combination or platoon of rookie starter Teddye Buchanan, third-year Trenton Simpson, veteran special teams ace Jake Hummel and potentially undrafted rookie Jay Higgins to fill the void. Second-year safety Sanoussi Kane will assume a larger role between both units as a dime linebacker and strong safety with All Pro starter Kyle Hamilton out with a groin injury. First-round rookie safety Malaki Starks and second-round rookie outside linebacker will need to have more of an impact than the minimal ones they've been having to start the season as well.
Play Complementary Football
In a game where they'll be without so many proven playmakers, the Ravens need to give their offense more chances to move the ball and score points with turnovers and short fields that are set up by special teams via long returns or blocked kicks and punts. Only one team has forced fewer turnovers this season, entering Week 4, than Baltimore, but that disappointing trend is going to have to change in this game if they want to give themselves the best chance to prevail.
If the defense can find a way to get off the field more consistently, sixth-round rookie punt returner LaJohntay Wester could have a big impact with his electric playmaking ability. Four-year punter Jordan Stout has been playing at an All Pro level this season as a field-flipping weapon for the Ravens with five of his 12 punts having been downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop's big leg and long range could be put to the test in this game given that the Texans defense is one of the stingiest units in the league when it comes to giving up yards and is coming off notching a shutout last week.
