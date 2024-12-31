Diontae Johnson Shows No Self-Awareness After Ravens Exit
The Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Diontae Johnson parted ways after less than two months together, and quite frankly, it was in both parties' best interest.
Just as a quick refresher, the Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, with many hoping that the former Pro Bowler could take the offense up another level. However, Johnson barely saw the field after his arrival, appearing on just 39 offensive snaps in four games. Reports of tension began popping up, and eventually reached a boiling point when Johnson refused to enter the Ravens' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1.
As a result, the Ravens suspended Johnson for one game following the team's bye week, then excused him from team activities after he served that suspension. On Dec. 20, just one day before the Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial AFC North showdown, the team placed him on waivers for a merciful end to this saga.
Days later, the Houston Texans claimed Johnson off waivers, though he did not suit up against the Ravens on Christmas Day.
Monday marked Johnson's first practice in Houston, and as he was speaking to the media afterward, he made a comment with seemingly no self awareness whatsoever.
"Team first. Everybody's about the team. I'm about the team, too, so I'm doing whatever the coaches are asking me to do," Johnson told reporters. "Whether it's special teams, punt return… Just contributing in some sort of way, that's all I'm really worried about."
Funny that Johnson says that now considering the circumstances that led to his exit from Baltimore, especially when his team needed him to step up after Rashod Bateman suffered an injury against the Eagles.
Also on Monday, Johnson spoke about how excited he is for a fresh start in Houston, which is very similar to what he said when he first got to Baltimore.
"I just want to leave that in the past," Johnson said. "Fresh start here. I had a good time there, got some good teammates over there that I got to know or whatever. So, those relationships are still gonna be there. Like I said, I'm moving forward, I'm here, I'm trying to win games and go far in the playoffs."
The Texans did have a need at wide receiver after season-ending injuries to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, so rolling the dice on Johnson makes some sense. That said, they are taking on a player who's now his fourth team this calendar year, so they better be prepared to handle him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!