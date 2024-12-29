How Long Can Ravens Keep Super Bowl Window Open?
The Baltimore Ravens are still seeking their first SUper Bowl ring in the Lamar Jackson era, as they've been contending for over half a decade now.
The question is: how long can they keep it up?
Every NFL team has a window where they can realistically win a championship, though some are clearly longer than others. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently predicted how long each team's contending window would remain open, and predicted 3-6 years for Baltimore while leaning towards the upper end.
"Lamar Jackson is just as dominant and a year younger than [Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh] Allen, and he's under contract through 2027," Gagnon wrote. "Let's use that as the floor but bring the ceiling down a tad to account for Jackson's vulnerability as a mobile quarterback with plenty of injuries under his belt."
Jackson, who turns 28 early next month, has already won two MVPs and doesn't seem keen on slowing down any time soon. This season, he's putting up historic numbers once again, including a 121.6 passer rating that ranks second in NFL history only behind Aaron Rodgers' 2011 MVP campaign. It's very possible he wins his third MVP award, though he faces stiff competition from Allen and others to win it.
It's a safe bet that Jackson will continue to dominate as long as he's healthy, the question is if Baltimore can keep the team around him strong enough to thrive long-term. Per Over The Cap, the Ravens are currently projected to have just under $18 million in cap space for next season, and several key players, most notably Jackson's longtime left tackle in Ronnie Stanley, are scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.
With one of the best quarterbacks in the league, a proven veteran head coach and a savvy front office, the Ravens should be able to replace talent when needed. However, even the greatest teams have an expiration date, just ask the New England Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!