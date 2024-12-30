Ravens TE Returns To Practice
The Baltimore Ravens have designated tight end Charlie Kolar to return from injured reserve and he has returned to practice, the team announced Monday.
Kolar, a 2022 third-round pick from Iowa State, broke his arm in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25, though he somehow finished the game. Baltimore placed the 25-year-old on injured reserve shortly after.
Kolar is the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, usually playing more of a blocking role. He has made a few plays as a receiver, though, notching nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. Most of that production came in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he had three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 41-38 overtime victory.
While he may not play the biggest name on the team, Kolar is still an important cog in the machine. His on-field production is steadily improving, and his personality makes him a favorite in the locker room. He'll also stick up for his teammates whenever he can, as he showed on social media Sunday night.
The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, needing a win to clinch their second-straight AFC North title.
