Ravens Biggest NFL Favorite In Years vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens have the honor of kicking off Week 18 once again, hosting the Cleveland Browns with an AFC North title on the line on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
These two division rivals are essentially going in opposite directions heading into this regular season finale. Baltimore is heating up at the right time and looks to be a legit Super Bowl contender, while Cleveland has dealt with many injuries throughout the season and is limping to the finish line.
Nowhere does that difference show more than in the point spread. According to DraftKing Sportsbook, the Ravens are 18-point favorites as of Monday, the largest point spread in the NFL this season.
In fact, this isn't just the largest this season, but the largest in the past several years. According to Pro Football Talk, the last point spread that large came in 2021, when the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals were favored by 18 points over the 1-6 Houston Texans and won 31-5. The last point spread larger than that came in 2020, when the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs were favored by 20 points over the 0-8 New York Jets and won 35-9.
The Ravens were also involved in the previous largest point spread of the season, being favored by 16.5 against the New York Giants in Week 15. They won that game 35-14 coming off their bye week.
Of course, this is not a reason for the Ravens to get overconfident. They were also big favorites in the first game against the Browns, nowhere near as big but still pretty sizeable, and lost 29-24 thanks to several defensive miscues. With the division title on the line, the Ravens can't afford to look ahead to the postseason.
That said, with the Browns' struggles and revolving door at quarterback, it's not too hard to see why they're such massive underdogs in this game.
