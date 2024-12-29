MVP Voter Explains Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Challenge
After many pundits declared Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to be the MVP with a few weeks left in the season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making them reconsider.
Jackson, already a two-time MVP, has been on a heater since the Ravens came out of their bye week. In his past three games, he's accounted for 11 total touchdowns and only two turnovers while helping Baltimore take control of the AFC North. Most recently, Jackson put up a dominant performance on Christmas Day against the Houston Texans, and broke Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history at the same time.
Thanks to his hot streak, as well as a pedestrian performance by Allen in last week's win over the New England Patriots, Jackson has significantly closed the gap in the MVP race. Is it enough, though?
Emmanuel Acho, a FOX Sports NFL analyst and MVP voter, explained why Allen still has his vote on a recent episode of FS1's "The Facility."
"Simply put, Josh Allen has to do just as much, if not more, with less," Acho said, per Buffalo Bills On SI. "I was rewatching the Ravens game last night, and there were moments in time, if not the majority of the time, where I asked myself: 'who's the best player on the Ravens' offense?' I mean, make no mistake about it, Derrick Henry rushed for 120 plus yards in that game. I'm sitting there watching this game and I'm saying the Ravens' offense has two Hall of Famers. The Bills' offense - it just has Josh Allen."
It's not as if Allen doesn't have weapons. James Cook at running back, Dalton Kincaid at tight end, and Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman at wide receiver make for a solid supporting cast.
That said, Jackson's supporting cast of Henry at running back, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely at tight end, and Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman at wide receiver is probably better than Allen's as a whole.
Truth be told, though, it's a great problem to have. Ravens fans have taken issue with Jackson's weak supporting cast in the past, and now that the team has addressed that issue, the offense looks better than it ever has. It might work against Jackson in the MVP race, but if it helps the Ravens win when it matters, then that's a price he'll happily pay.
One thing's for sure, though, the end of the regular season will go a long way toward deciding who takes home MVP this season.
