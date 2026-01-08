Ravens Request Interview with Former Jets HC

The Baltimore Ravens have been active for less than 48 hours after firing John Harbaugh as their head coach.

Baltimore has already completed one interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, with Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb next on the list. The Ravens weren't done with the interview requests, as they will now bring in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Many Ravens fans will remember Saleh as the former head coach of the New York Jets, who went 20-36 before getting fired five weeks into his fourth season. His 49ers defense is currently in the NFC Wild Card, set to face the Philadelphia Eagles after going 12-5 on the season.

Another defensive-minded coach coming in for Ravens

The Ravens are making sure to cover their bases by bringing in defensive and offensive-minded coaches to see which one meshes better. Initially, the thought was the Ravens could bring in an offensive-minded coach to help unleash quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore seems to be looking at mostly coaches with experience as a head coach since those guys know how to set the right culture. That's something Saleh was able to do with the Jets, even though they didn't produce the wins needed.

There were many problems with the Ravens' defense last year, as they ranked in the bottom 10 in total defense under defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who many expect not to return in 2026. The Ravens struggled against the pass, specifically, as they ranked 30th in pass defense.

Despite the 49ers' defense not posting staggering numbers, Saleh has been able to weather the injury storm and still have them perform and win. That's something the Ravens desperately need as the defense fell apart at the beginning of the season due to key injuries to Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, and more.

The Ravens' defense in 2025 was one of the weakest in the Harbaugh era, and it might need a lot more work than just fixing the pass defense. Part of the problem there as well was a lack of a consistent pass rush throughout the season.

Bringing in Saleh is an underrated move by the Ravens, but one that makes a lot of sense to talk to, as he could be a great option as a head coach, but might be able to find a way to pry him from San Francisco to be their defensive coordinator as well. This is a tone-setting interview for Baltimore's culture, and Saleh would be a good candidate for the head coaching job.

