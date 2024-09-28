Dolphins Name Former Ravens QB Starter
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't take long to earn his first start elsewhere.
According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Huntley will start for his hometown Miami Dolphins on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced the quarterback change on Saturday.
“We’re going to move forward with ‘Snoop’ [Huntley] starting and [Tim] Boyle backing him up on Monday,” McDaniel said, per Dolphins Wire. “One thing that was supremely obvious to the team since he got here and even more so this practice week is Snoop has started multiple and many big games.
“He’s done an impressive job assimilating into the locker room and understanding our language as his own, and the team is excited for him.”
Huntley, 26, joined the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Utah, and soon became the top backup to star quarterback Lamar Jackson. He saw a good amount of action, starting nine games from 2021-23. In his time with Baltimore, he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher.
Somehow, some way, Huntley also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after several AFC quarterbacks dropped out. This came after he threw more interceptions than touchdowns on the season.
Huntley then signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but the Browns released him shortly before the regular season. He then returned to the Ravens briefly, spending about two weeks on the practice squad before the Dolphins signed him to their active roster.
Of course, Miami is dealing with plenty of quarterback troubles. Tua Tagovailoa is out until at least Week 7 with another concussion, and backup Skylar Thompson suffered a rib injury in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Boyle was the backup for that game instead of Huntley, but now that the latter has had some time to learn the offense, he gets the nod instead.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!