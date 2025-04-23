Final Ravens 2025 Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away, which means the cycle of mock drafts will be coming to an end as teams get ready to make their official selections.
The Ravens enter the draft with their biggest needs being in the secondary, edge rusher, and receiver. What will they do? Here is a rundown of what we could see Baltimore do this weekend.
Round 1, Pick 27: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Amos is one of the most balanced cornerbacks in this draft and would get the Ravens one step closer to completing their defense. Putting him opposite Nate Wiggins with Marlon Humphrey in the slot and Kyle Hamilton patrolling on the back end would give them an even more formidable unit than the one that ranked No. 1 in EPA per play in the final six weeks of the 2024 season.
Round 2, Pick 59: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor would be such a great fit in the Ravens offense. He has a big frame that can go up and make the 50-50 catches, but also gets off the line very well and blocks as hard as any receiver in this class. He plays with the same mindset as a former Ravens rival — Hines Ward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Ravens take him, I'd bet good money he'd eventually become their top boundary receiver.
Round 3, Pick 91: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Ransom made a ton of plays in the box against the run for the Buckeyes in 2024, but don't let that distract from his ability to cover. However, if they can utilize his in-the-box ability along with Kyle Hamilton, that would give Baltimore a very good duo of safeties.
Round 4, Pick 129: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
In need of help off the edge, the Ravens take the 10-sack man from Boise State as a good value pick in the fourth round.
Remaining Picks:
- Round 5, Pick 176: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Round 6, Pick 183: LB Kobe King, Penn State
- Round 6, Pick 203: DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick 210: WR Ricky White, UNLV
- Round 6, Pick 212: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Round 7, Pick 243: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
