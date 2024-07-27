Ravens CB Carted Off Field With Injury
The Baltimore Ravens had possibly their best practice of training camp on Saturday, especially on offense with the return of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
However, there was a notable injury on Saturday as cornerback Trayvon Mullen was carted off the field with an apparent shoulder injury, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Head coach John Harbaugh said that he would have a greater idea of the severity of the injury soon.
Mullen, 26, is fighting just to make the Ravens' roster, so this is a devastating blow. He was also with the Ravens' last season, but missed the entire campaign with a toe injury and subsequent surgery.
Mullen is also the cousin of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, which could potentially help him stick around in some way.
The former Clemson cornerback was a second-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and started 31 of 37 games over three years wearing silver and black. He then played nine games in 2022 - eight with the Arizona Cardinals and one with the Dallas Cowboys - but hasn't played since then. Throughout his career so far, he has accounted for 150 total tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions.
One can only hope Mullen's injury isn't too severe, but with the cart coming out, it's hard to remain optimistic.
