Ravens Honor Late Jacoby Jones at Training Camp
Saturday was an emotional day for the Baltimore Ravens, as Super Bowl 47 hero Jacoby Jones was laid to rest in his hometown of New Orleans after his sudden passing two weeks ago.
Some Ravens past and present attended Jones' funeral, but most of the current group remained in Baltimore for Saturday's training camp practice. Jones is still in the hearts of Ravens nation, though, so of course the team was going to honor his legacy.
On Saturday, the Ravens dedicated their entire practice to the former All-Pro return man. Staff members wore bandanas with his No. 12 on them, and fans received wristbands adorned with the same number. After practice, head coach John Harbaugh opened his media availability session with a heartfelt tribute to Jones.
"[I] appreciate you being here. [Today was] a big day. [It was] the second day in pads, and also a celebration of Jacoby Jones," Harbaugh told reporters. "We dedicated the practice today to Jacoby Jones, because we had a chance to come out here and do what he loved to do so much. And it really couldn't have been any more fitting than to have almost 50 youth football teams – including girls flag teams here – yelling all practice, and you heard them. It was pretty loud there. [We] had little substitution issues because of the crowd noise; so that was fun.
"In honor of Jacoby and his amazing energy, smile, love for the game and love for life – we'll dedicate that effort to him."
As previously mentioned, some notable Ravens missed practice to attend Jones' funeral in New Orleans. That group included kicker Justin Tucker, senior special teams coach Randy Brown and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who played with Jones from 2012-2014, also took a day away from Indianapolis Colts training camp to honor his former teammate.
Nose tackle Michael Pierce ended his press conference with a simple "rest in peace, Jacoby Jones," despite never playing with him.
As the Ravens begin to make their final preparations for the upcoming season, there's no doubt that they'll carry Jones' legacy with them all the way,
