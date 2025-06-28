Former Ravens WR Only Had One Option This Season
It's been a calendar year to forget for Diontae Johnson. The once-highly-regarded wideout went from being considered one of the best route-running receivers in the game to bouncing around the NFL and earning a bad reputation in the process.
Johnson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers last March. He was then dealt to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the trade deadline. While many thought this move could help the Ravens potentially get over the hump in the AFC, it ended up being a disaster. The Ravens ended up cutting Johnson after rumors of internal dissension between the team and receiver. Johnson made unfortunate headlines this past week when he admitted he refused to enter a game.
“I wasn’t getting into [the game for] no run plays, no passing plays or nothing,” Johnson said. “It was cold. End of the third, going into the fourth, they were like, ‘Tae, we need you.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ Like, my legs are already ice cold, and I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film."
Johnson then signed with the Texans before being released again. He was picked up by the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal, and from the sound of it, there weren't many other suitors for the former Pro Bowl receiver. Johnson noted that the Browns were the only team to give him a chance this season.
"Cleveland called and I was thankful,"Johnson said. "They're the only team that called the whole offseason. It humbled me though."
Considering the Browns' lack of talent at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, it feels very likely that Johnson will earn a roster spot, especially if he can get back to being the Pro Bowl talent we've seen him be while he was in Pittsburgh.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!