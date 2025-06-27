Ravens Could Lose Lamar Jackson Without Extension
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the third season of a five-year, $260 million contract, but that could change going into the 2025 campaign.
Jackson is eligible for an extension, and there's a nonzero chance the Ravens sign him to a new deal before the start of the season.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes the Ravens should sign Jackson to a new contract.
"My original suggestion for the Ravens was that they sign cornerback Jaire Alexander. But they went ahead and did that on a one-year deal, so let's strike up a deal with Jackson, Alexander's old Louisville teammate," Schatz wrote.
"Extension talks with Jackson are in an 'introductory stage,' according to general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson is signed through 2027, but the two-time MVP is now 10th among quarterbacks in average annual salary. An extension would make him happy and open up a ton of salary cap space for the Ravens to use in 2026 and 2027. (Jackson is set to have a cap number of over $74 million next season.)"
The Ravens could push the cap space towards the back half of the new deal, giving them more flexibility to spend while Jackson is in his prime.
Jackson doesn't need to be extended in order for the Ravens to exist in harmony this season, but a little extra financial security never hurt anybody.
If the Ravens can sign Jackson to a new deal, they will have flexibility to keep their Super Bowl window open, which is crucial for the organization.
Jackson and the Ravens are taking some time off resting their bodies before training camp takes place next month. Rookies will report to the team's practice facility on July 15 while veterans arrive a week later on July 22.
