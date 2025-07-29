Former Ravens WR Injured at Chiefs Training Camp
Former Baltimore Ravens and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown left Tuesday's practice on a cart with an apparent lower leg injury, ESPN's Nate Taylor reports.
Brown, 28, missed most of last season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason. He appeared in just two regular season games, catching nine passes for 91 yards in that time. He also had five receptions for 50 yards in three playoff games.
Despite that injury, Brown re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason, and seemed excited about the upcoming season.
"I think just taking it day by day, (and) enjoying the process. Enjoying the guys, enjoying the teammates, because it moves fast," Brown said, per Chiefs Wire. "So that's what I've been preaching – let's enjoy it every day, let's win every day, (let's) attack every day and get better at something."
Unfortunately, Brown, the No. 25 pick by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL Draft, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He mostly avoided the injury bug over his three seasons with the Ravens, but missed multiple games in each of his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and 2023. Then the shoulder injury last season was the worst yet, and now he may be staring down another significant injury.
Over his six NFL seasons, Brown has 322 receptions for 3,735 yards and 28 touchdowns. His best season came with the Ravens in 2021, when he had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. That was the last 1,000-yard season by any Baltimore receiver until Zay Flowers surpassed that mark in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!