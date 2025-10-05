Former Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Eyeing NFL Return
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is gearing up for a return to the gridiron. He was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The seven-time Pro Bowler was released by the franchise in May, and the NFL handed him a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared a clip of the Super Bowl XLVII champion on his X handle. Tucker could be seen recreating his game-winning field goals from the last 13 years. The 35-year-old will be eligible to play starting November 11.
“Seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker is working out at his alma mater, the University of Texas, where he recently recreated his 18 game-winning field goals from 2012-24. Tucker, 35, is eligible to return from suspension Nov. 11 and already has interest from several teams,” Pelissero wrote.
Tucker released a statement denying all the allegations after receiving the suspension.
“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true.” Tucker wrote.
The kicker's agent, Rob Roche, said they were disappointed by the league’s decision. According to the agent, Tucker accepted the resolution just to put an end to the matter and get back on the field as soon as possible.
The Ravens signed Tucker in 2012 after the Texas Longhorns product went undrafted. He impressed the management in the preseason and was promoted as a starter, leading to Billy Cundiff’s release. In his rookie season, he succeeded in all 42 of his extra-point attempts and scored 30 field goals off 33 attempts.
Tucker missed his first extra point attempt in his sixth season and converted 524 of 532 extra point attempts during his time in Baltimore. His 89.1 field goal percentage is the highest in the league. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history with 66 yards. His experience has earned him interest from multiple teams as we inch closer to his reinstatement date.
Baltimore drafted Tyler Loop to replace the veteran in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie has scored seven field goals in seven attempts and converted 15 of 14 extra-point attempts. The Ravens are off to a rough 1-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, and Lamar Jackson's injury has added to their worries.
