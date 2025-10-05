Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gets Official Status Update vs. Texans
The Baltimore Ravens are officially gearing up for their Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans and they won't have key players for the game, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will hold him out of the game against the Texans. With Jackson out, Cooper Rush will make his first start with the Ravens.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained how the team changes with Rush under center instead of Jackson.
"[Cooper Rush] brings a different skillset," Harbaugh said.
"Every player does. Every quarterback, definitely, does as well. And that's good. Everybody is unique. You can only be you. I've told this story before, but I used to talk to my daughter about that all the time. 'There's only one player that can play like you play, your way, and you're the best at it. You're the best at playing the way you play, with your skillset.'
"I feel that way about all of our players. I tell our guys that all the time, 'You go out there and be who you are [and] play [with] your strengths. We'll try to do everything we can to build what we have around your strengths, as a player.' And that's probably more true for the quarterback position than any other position. So, that's what we'll try to do."
The Ravens have been preparing to be without Jackson all week long as he hasn't participated in practice, but the team is hoping to still get a win against the Texans to avoid a 1-4 start.
Joining Jackson on the inactive list is cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf), offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring). This puts the Ravens at a massive disadvantage all over the ball.
For the Texans, defensive tackles Denico Autry (knee) and Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) are out, while safety Jaylen Reed (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (personal reasons) will also be inactive against the Ravens.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!