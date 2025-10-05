Ravens Elevate Former Pro Bowl QB For Texans Game
The Baltimore Ravens announced a pair of practice squad transactions to bolster the depth of position groups on both sides of the ball by elevating quarterback Tyler Huntley and defensive tackle C.J. Okoye for their Week 5 home matchup against the Houston Texans.
While both are former undrafted free agents, Huntley is the far more notable and accomplished of the two. He has been in the league, going on six years, and is back for a second stint with the Ravens. He spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, where he served as Lamar Jackson's primary backup from 2020-2023.
The former University of Utah standout signed with the Cleveland Browns offseason but landed back with the Ravens on the practice squad after not making their rivals' final 53-man roster. He only remained there for less than a month before getting signed to the Miami Dolphins' active roster and went 2-3 as a five-game starter in place of fellow Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa. After spending all offseason unsigned, he reunited with the Browns for the duration of the preseason as they dealt with a litany of injuries to their crowded and underwhelming quarterback room.
During his first tenure with the Ravens, he appeared in 20 games, made nine starts and led the Ravens to four victories, with three coming in starts and one in relief duty after Jackson left a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos early in the 2022 season.
Unlike his 2021 stint as a stopgap starter when the Ravens went 1-3 with him at the helm with one narrow loss after another to end the season, Huntley went 2-2 as a starter to close out the regular season and nearly led them to an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals in his first career playoff start.
The Ravens are slated to start ninth-year veteran Cooper Rush against the Texans this week and potentially longer if Jackson's hamstring injury lingers until the bye in Week 7. While Huntley was elevated to primarily serve as the backup, there's a strong chance that he could see the field in situational action, such as short-yardage, in the red zone or if they need to salt time off the clock late with the ground game.
"Cooper is experienced; he's been in these situations before, as has Tyler, and [Cooper]'s up to speed," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been with us all the way back to the beginning [of the offseason]. He's been in every practice [and] every meeting. He knows the offense, and he'll be ready to go."
Huntley's presence in the backfield lined up next to five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick would given the Ravens a comparable rushing threat at the quarterback position that their accustomed to having with the two-time league MVP.
As for Okoye, this will mark just the second career appearance in the regular season for the massive third-year pro. The Agbogugu, Nigeria native, who measures in at 6'6" and 370 pounds, made his NFL debut in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and played 24 defensive snaps, during which he recorded a trio of solo tackles and a quarterback hit. He'll be counted to spell fourth-year pro Travis Jones, who missed Week 4 due to a knee injury.
