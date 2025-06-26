Former Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Suspended
The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
It's important to note that the suspension is for 10 weeks, not 10 games. As such, he can serve the suspension while remaining unsigned.
Tucker, 35, was the subject of more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations published by the Baltimore Banner earlier this year. The allegations from 16 different Baltimore-area massage therapists, most of which did not know each other prior, date from 2012-16, Tucker's first five years in the NFL.
The Ravens released Tucker on May 5, ending his 13-year run with the team. He is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, but was coming off his worst season to date, in which he made just 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. The Ravens have repeatedly referred to the move as a "football decision," despite much outside criticism.
Rob Roche, Tucker's agent, released a statement defending his client in wake of the suspension.
“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision," Roche said. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."
"The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend," the statement continued.
With Tucker gone, the Ravens are hosting a kicker competition between two rookies in Tyler Loop, a sixth-round pick from Arizona, and John Hoyland, an undrafted free agent from Wyoming.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!