Former Ravens DT Shuts Down Comeback Rumors
When Michael Pierce last played at M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens boasted the NFL's best run defense (80.1 yards allowed per game in 2024) in large part thanks to him taking up so much space in the middle.
Upon his return to the venue as the Ravens' "Legend of the Game" for Monday's matchup against the Detroit Lions, he saw what might've been the worst run defense in the league.
The Detroit Lions ran all over the Ravens in prime time, rushing for 224 yards as a team. David Montgomery sliced through the defense like a hot knife through butter as he went for a career-high 151 yards, including a 72-yard run late in the third quarter, with two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs also ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns, though he only averaged three yards per carry.
Even without its top defensive tackle in Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore's run defense was simply terrible in this game. The Ravens have now allowed an average of 149 rushing yards per game this season, the third-most in the league.
As the game unfolded, many Ravens fans wondered if Pierce, who retired this offseason, could return and provide some valuable help up front. Unfortunately for those fans, Pierce shut down any talks of a comeback during an appearance on the "Ravens Talk" podcast.
"I don't believe so," Pierce said. "I still work out on a daily basis. I don't run nearly as much as I should, especially if I was going to be playing in any games. They'd have to give me notice and they wouldn't be able to call me until, like, December at the earliest. I don't think I'll be putting them cleats back on this year."
Pierce, 32, was a textbook nose tackle at 355 pounds. His massive frame allowed him to become one of the NFL's premier run-stuffers over his seven seasons in Baltimore across two separate stints. As mentioned, he played a huge role (both literally and figuratively) in the Ravens finishing last season as the league's No. 1 rushing defense last season.
Pierce ended his career on just about the greatest way possible as well. In last year's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, he surprisingly dropped back into coverage and picked off quarterback Bailey Zappe for his first, and last, career interception. His teammates swarmed him to celebrate, as they should've for such a great play.
