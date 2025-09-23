Ravens Make Brutal NFL History in Loss vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens are on the wrong end of history once again after another gut-wrenching loss in primetime.
Baltimore fell to 1-2 on the season after a 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night, as the Ravens had few answers on both sides of the ball. The one positive is that the Ravens managed to put up 30 points for the third straight week, though this put them in some uniquely-uncomfortable company.
Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens have scored 111 points this season, the most in NFL history through three games from a team with a losing record.
The Ravens also made history in the epic collapse against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 when they became the first NFL team ever to lose a game (including playoffs) after scoring 40+ points and rushing for 235+ yards. Teams had previously been 277-0 in such scenarios.
From one point of view, this is evidence that quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense have no issue putting points on the scoreboard, but the other side of that coin shows just how awful the Ravens defense has been in losses to the Lions and Bills through the first three weeks.
"There's nobody in that locker room that thinks that's good enough," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of the defense after the loss to Detroit, per the team website. "That's disappointing. That's bad run defense, and that's not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It's not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better."
There's not much doubt that offense led by Jackson and Derrick Henry will continue to produce and eventually figure out the fumbling issues, but constantly being in shootouts is not a recipe for success. Just ask Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals from last season.
On paper, the Ravens have a talented defense that features notable names like cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander, safeties Malaki Starks and Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and more.
But unfortunately for Baltimore, this isn't Madden, and having a slew of good players on defense doesn't always mean production on the field.
The championship-level expectations remain the same for the Ravens, and coming up short of a Super Bowl appearance again would undoubtedly be a major disappointment for the franchise and the fan base.
If Baltimore wants to turn things around, it will have to start with the defense.
