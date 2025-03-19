Former Ravens CB Signs With AFC Foe
A former member of the Baltimore Ravens is joining another AFC playoff foe.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans are signing former Ravens cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal.
Darby, 31, played for the Ravens in 2023, where he started in seven games while making 16 appearances for the team. He recorded 28 tackles with seven passes defensed.
Darby has been a journeyman in the NFL ever since he arrived in the league as a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 draft.
For the past decade, Darby has suited up for the Bills (2015-16), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19), Washington Football Team (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Ravens (2023) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2024).
Darby also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles back in 2017, and that could come in handy for the Texans secondary.
Houston has been to the playoffs for the past two years, including a game against Baltimore back when Darby was with the Ravens. The Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round this year, and they hope that Darby will be able to get them over the hump and in their first AFC Championship next season.
