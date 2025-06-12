Former Ravens DE Reveals Preferred Destination
Most NFL free agents signed their new deals months ago, but of the few still without a home this season, former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith is one of the best.
Smith, 32, spent the second half of last season with the Detroit Lions after a mid-season trade from the Cleveland Browns. In eight games with the Lions, the veteran pass rusher had 12 tackles, four sacks and 40 pressures to help them finish 15-2 and earn the NFC's top seed. He did not record a tackle in their Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, however.
Smith remains unsigned three months into free agency, but he knows exactly where he wants to be this season and beyond.
“Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great," Smith told Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports. "When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”
There were some rumblings of a potential reunion between the Ravens and Smith, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Baltimore. While still technically possible, it doesn't seem like it's what Smith wants right now.
Another major selling point for Smith is the chance to play alongside star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed most of last season due to a major leg injury.
“I’m still a veteran. He’s still a young guy. I can help him with a lot of things. He’s already great but as a player there are some tools that I know that I can help him with,” Smith said. “And there are some things as a young guy that he can help me with.”
Smith also knows that he's in the back half of his career and wants to win a Super Bowl before retiring, and he feels the Lions give him the best chance of doing just that.
“I’m going into Year 11. As a veteran (a championship) is the only thing that I’m missing,” Smith said. “I did the sacks, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, so it’s really just me getting a ring now and winning a championship.”
