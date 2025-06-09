Ravens Rookie Impressing Early On
He may not have been the Baltimore Ravens' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, but edge rusher Mike Green may just have the highest ceiling of their entire class.
Green, the No. 59 overall pick out of Marshall, led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season. More than that, though, he brings a blend of power and speed to the table that few players can hope to match. He fell to the second round due to off-field concerns, but if the Ravens' intuition is correct, he could have a long and successful career ahead of him.
Even before putting on pads for the first time, Green has already caught the attention of Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.
"I see a guy that comes out here and works, but from a physical standpoint, [his] get-off is real, and he understands the level of the quarterback," Orr told reporters Thursday. "I think he's going to be a really valuable piece for us. He's strong. He's explosive. He can rush on the outside, and he can rush on the inside."
"One thing we always say [is] you can never have enough rushers, and he's going to add to that room. I think that he's doing a good job with what he can do right now, given the restrictions with the pads and everything, but I think [during] training camp and preseason, you guys will start to see what abilities he really has."
The Ravens have several questions at edge rusher. Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, who combined for 22.5 of the team's 54 sacks last season, are both entering the final year of their deals, and the former is 35 while the latter could price himself out of Baltimore. The rest of the group - consisting of Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac and others - is mostly young and unproven.
If Green continues to impress, he could very well earn a major role right away.
