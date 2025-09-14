Four Keys to Victory For Ravens vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens are double-digit favorites to come out on top in their home-opening matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in what is their first divisional game of the season. On the day the franchise celebrates its 30th year of existence, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can improve their record to 1-1 if they follow these keys:
Limiting Myles Garrett Remains Top Priority
The four-time First Team All Pro is public enemy No. 1 for the Ravens' offense every time these two teams meet. He is one of the greatest disruptive forces in the game and arguably the best defender in the league, as evidenced by the fact that he was the highest-ranked defensive player on the NFL Top 100 list in each of the last two years.
Garrett can single-handedly thwart an offensive drive as he did in Week 1 when he sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on back-to-back plays and would've had a third straight had one of his teammates not tripped him up. Keeping him at bay and away from First Team All Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson as much as possible is of the utmost importance. Even though he primarily lines up on the left side, the Browns will sometimes move him around to find and exploit favorable matchups, so slowing him down is an all-hands-on-deck situation.
Establish Rushing Attack
One major way the Ravens can prevent Garrett from wreaking havoc is by running the ball at him and his compatriots early and often. That was their recipe for success when these teams last met in the 2024 regular season finale, and Cleveland got steamrolled for a season-high 220 rushing yards as Baltimore cruised to clinching a second straight AFC North division title.
While the Browns only gave up 46 yards on the ground with a meager average of 2 yards per carry, the Bengals' rushing attack is a far cry from the Ravens' punishing ground game that has led the league in each of the last two seasons and finished a close second in 2022. Fully expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry, who is the leading rusher in the NFL heading into Week 2 and will be highly determined to show Browns safety Grant Delpit and Co. just how hard it is to have to tackle him for four quarters.
Generate Relentless Pressure
The Ravens' defense faltered and showed poor discipline in several areas during their season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. Most notably, the edge defenders failed to maintain pass rush lane discipline, allowing Josh Allen to repeatedly escape the pocket and extend plays. Facing a 40-year-old Joe Flacco—whose mobility, while once underrated, has declined—they should have a much easier time containing and sacking him in this crucial game. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Ravens' pass rush to dominate and decisively influence the outcome in their favor.
Don't Let Up No Matter What
Even though the Browns aren't nearly as formidable of an opponent as the Bills, the biggest learning lesson the Ravens can glean from their season-opening loss is that they can not afford to take their foot off the gas and get lackadaisical in any facet of the game. Doing so would leave the door open for just about any team to claw their way back from the brink and erase what feels like an insurmountable lead with plenty enough time to prove otherwise.
Finding out how to consistently finish requires a team to play with the same level of intensity, focus and discipline up big in the fourth quarter as they did when the game started and the game was still 0-0. The Ravens can start showing that they've learned this valuable lesson on Sunday by pouring it on the Browns on offense, being suffocating on defense and winning the field position battle and not leaving points on the field on special teams.
