Four Storylines For Ravens' Home Opener vs. Browns
Coming off a gut-wrenching loss on the road to open the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens will face their first division opponent when the Cleveland Browns come to town in Week 2 for an AFC North clash on Sunday afternoon. There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this matchup of two teams looking to avoid starting off 0-2. Here are the top four, to name a few:
Faces of Franchise Past and Present Square Off
The Ravens will be celebrating the franchise's 30th season anniversary on Sunday with several legends in attendance for pre-game and halftime festivities. One who won't be in the building but not participating because he'll be starting under center for the opposing team is Super Bowl 47 MVP and former franchise quarterback Joe Flacco.
It will mark just the second time he faces off with his former protégé and successor, Lamar Jackson, who has taken the offense to new heights and become a perennial league MVP candidate since his first year as a full-time starter. Their first meeting came in the 2022 season-opener when Flacco was the starter for the New York Jets, and with him being 40 years old and no guarantee that he'll be back in Cleveland or still in the league next year, this might be the last. Expect both Charm City heroes to put their best foot forward in this divisional matchup.
"[After] seeing my guy in the meeting room my rookie year, it'll definitely be different just [because of] the rivalry," Jackson said.
Avoiding Potential Trap Game
Last year, the Ravens opened the season on the road and narrowly fell to the contending team that knocked them out of the playoffs the prior year in and followed it up with a stunning upset loss at the hands of a team they were favored to beat by double figures.
In order to prevent history from repeating itself, they can't let the woes of last week's letdown linger, repeat any of the same mistakes, or underestimate a divisional opponent who was a missed extra point and a chip-shot field goal away from starting the season 0-1. When these two teams meet, records and season-long trajectories often go out the window as they have split their season series in each of the last four years, although the Ravens still have a winning record against the Browns of 7-5 dating back to the 2019 season.
"We don't want to have the same conversations in Week 3, so we have to go out there and make it right from last year," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "Hopefully, we've matured some since then to assess the problems [and] not put all our eggs in one basket just to start the year. It's one game, so we have to bounce back, and I think we will."
How Will Defense Rebound?
After giving up a 15-point lead in the final seven minutes, 251 passing yards in the final quarter, and nearly 500 yards of total offense in the Ravens' season-opening collapse in Buffalo, second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr's unit will need to bounce back in a big way against an opposing offense they are built to dominate.
Given the Browns' subpar offensive tackle play and the lack of mobility at quarterback with Flacco—especially in contrast to the dynamic dual-threat they faced last week with Josh Allen—the Ravens' outside linebackers should have a huge impact in this game. Despite featuring many former first-round talents, the Browns' secondary allowed almost 400 passing yards. They will be determined to prove to Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy that moving the ball through the air on Sunday will not be easy.
"We [are] all about being upfront and honest with each other, and we know it wasn't good enough from all ends – coaches and players from the defensive side," Orr said. "We're going to do things that's going to help us get it right, and the players and coaches that are going to be here are the ones that are going to do it the right way."
Can Offense Keep Up Hot Start
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens would like nothing more than to rinse and repeat last week's performance through the first three and a half quarters before they took their feet off the gas late but that will be easier said than done. They're going up against a stout Browns defense that held a loaded Cincinnati Bengals offense to just 141 yards total in Week 1, including just 7 yards in the second half alone.
Establishing the run early with five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will be key to keeping Cleveland's potent pass rush at bay and helping set up favorable passing opportunities downfield off of play-action. Third-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken might be inclined to empty the clip and let up from start to finish this week to make sure they're good and buried with no hope of clawing their way back late.
"We want to establish our offense, [our] run game and pass game and execute no matter who we're playing," Henry said.
