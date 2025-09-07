Four Potential X-Factors in Ravens vs. Bills
In the Baltimore Ravens' regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game when it comes to making the most of their opportunities. Here is a quartet of players who could wind up tilting the scales in the Ravens' favor:
WR Zay Flowers
A widely forgotten and overlooked fact about the Ravens' whole playoff run last year was that they didn't have their first-ever homegrown Pro Bowl wideout at their disposal in either game as a result of him getting hurt in the regular season finale. While they were still able to move the ball well in both contests, having Flowers would've made the offense even more lethal as he led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. The Bills are banged up at corner heading into this game with both of their starters dealing with groin injuries, and former Raven Tre-Davious White is listed as doubtful to play, which means he'll be matched up against Christian Benford early and often.
DT Travis Jones
The top priority for the Ravens' defense, first and foremost, is always to stop the run, but it is especially important in this game. In their last meeting, the Bills racked up 147 yards on the ground against them, which was the most they gave up to any opponent last year in the regular and postseason. Now that he is fully recovered from the ankle sprain that hampered him in the second half of the year, and with veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce retired, Jones will be counted on to anchor the interior of the defensive line against a stout Buffalo offensive line that will be trying to attack them between the tackles again.
TE Charlie Kolar
With his fellow fourth-year pro, Isaiah Likely, out for this game as he continues to recover from foot surgery, a lot of attention will be diverted to three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. After being primarily used as a blocker the past two seasons, Kolar will have more opportunities to make plays in the passing game against a Bills safety group that struggles to defend the middle of the field, especially when it comes to his position. There might even be a few instances where he finds himself uncovered for big gains because of the gravitational force of players like Flowers and Andrews, who could command double teams.
K Tyler Loop
After dazzling in the preseason and earning the opportunity to succeed the greatest player ever to play the kicker position in Justin Tucker, the sixth-round rookie will be making his regular-season debut under the national spotlight. He went 9-of-11 on his field goal attempts in exhibition action, and if this game goes down to the wire, he could be called upon to make a clutch kick, which will give him a chance to prove the pressure isn't too much for him.
