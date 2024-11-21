HBO Releases First Ravens Hard Knocks Trailer
The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to being in the spotlight, but they'll do so in an entireely different way this winter.
During the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, the Ravens will be the focus of HBO's hit documentary series "Hard Knocks," along with their AFC North rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. This marks the first time the show has ever followed an entire division rather than just a single team, so the Ravens are part of history in a sense.
While the initial announcement came back in June, HBO just released its first sneak peak of the series earlier this week. Have a look for yourself:
Ravens to feature in the trailer include quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, head coach John Harbaugh, kicker Justin Tucker, tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Roquan Smith and running back Derrick Henry.
The Ravens aren't total strangers to "Hard Knocks," as they were actually the subject of the very first season back in 2001. It goes without saying, though, that pretty much everyone from then is gone, so it's the first time this group will be in front of the cameras like this.
The Bengals have appeared on the show twice in 2009 and 2013, while the Browns appeared in 2018. The only team completely new to the show is the Steelers, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Previously, the Ravens confirmed that camera crews would show up after Monday night's game against the Los Ange3les Chargers, and they're well-prepared for how to handle them.
"We're not going to do anything different," Harbaugh said on Nov. 11. "We're just going to be us; that's how we're going to handle it. We're going to be very genuine. It'll be real."
The first episode will air on HBO and stream on Max on Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes releasing every Tuesday through the playoffs. With how cut-throat the AFC North is, the series will surely make for an entertaining watch.
