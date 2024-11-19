Steelers Star Makes History Against Ravens
Playing in one of football's toughest divisions, the Baltimore Ravens have to deal more than their fair share of elite edge rushers, but none have given them more trouble than Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Watt, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, has terrorized the Ravens throughout his entire career, and he's not letting up any time soon. The 30-year-old recorded yet another sack in Pittsburgh's 18-16 win on Sunday, bringing down Lamar Jackson to start the fourth quarter.
"It really seemed like the momentum for them never really got there," Watt said postgame. "Obviously, they had a couple big chunk plays, but it was an absolute dogfight like we expected going into the game. It doesn't matter how big the win is, a win is a win right now."
With that sack, Watt cemented himself as Baltimore's ultimate boogeyman. He now has 17 sacks against the Ravens, the most by any player against them all-time. Watt entered the day tied with longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison at 16 sacks apiece.
A host of former Ravens demons sit near the top of the list, but Watt and Harrison are in a tier of their own. A pair of longtime Cincinnati Bengals in Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are third and fourth with 10.5 and 10 sacks respectively. Former Tennessee Titans star Jevon Kearse rounds out the top five with nine sacks against the Ravens, quite impressive considering he only shared a division with them for three years.
When including postseason, though, Harrison still has the record with 19 sacks while longtime Steeler LaMarr Woodley has 11.5 (8.5 in the regular season). However, these stats almost always exclude playoff games.
Watt may be entering his 30s, but he's still playing like one of the best pass rushers in the league. Last season, he led the league with 19 sacks and many thought he should've won Defensive Player of the Year again.
All of this to say, the Ravens won't be free of Watt any time soon, so they better figure out how to contain him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!