Insider Names Ravens' Best Value Pick
Finding quality players in the later rounds of the NFL Draft is often what separates the good teams from the great ones, and the Baltimore Ravens have traditionally been one of the best in that department.
The Ravens have landed numerous late-round steals over the years, with rising tight end Isaiah Likely being just one recent example. With 11 total picks in this year's draft, eight of which came on Day 3, they certainly hope they found some diamonds in the rough again.
One such player may just be sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, whom The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec named as Baltimore's best value pick in this year's class.
"To get one of the draft’s best pass rushers in the second round was a coup, but there were obviously underlying circumstances behind Mike Green’s fall," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens, though, seemingly got really good value with two of their eight picks on Day 3. [The Athletic draft analyst Dane] Brugler had Peebles as a third- or fourth-round prospect and ranked him the 17th-best interior defensive lineman in a loaded class. The Ravens selected him in the sixth round at No. 210."
"Peebles presumably fell because he has an unconventional body type at 6-foot, 289 pounds. However, he’s a high-energy, active lineman who battles against the run and finds ways to get upfield."
The Virginia Tech product's size, or lack thereof, seems to have turned some teams away, but his relentlessness is absolutely a desirable trait. He showed at both Virginia Tech and Duke that he can get after the passer consistently, and while NFL linemen will provide much tougher competition, he could develop into a strong pass rusher with time.
At the very least, he's saying all the right things so far.
"That's the same chip [on my shoulder] that I've had my whole life," Peebles told reporters Sunday at rookie minicamp. "Whether that had to do with the NFL Draft, or whether that had to do with just how I came up in high school, I just feel like I've always had that chip on my shoulder, and it's helped to get me here. So, I just continue to let that fuel me."
