Jaire Alexander Tilts Division Further in Ravens' Favor
Jaire Alexander's eventual signing with the Baltimore Ravens wasn't ever a forgone conclusion, but the big-name free agent landing back with a contender wasn't exactly shocking.
Lamar Jackson has publicly implored for team general manager Eric DeCosta to go out and get the quarterback's old friend and former Louisville teammate before, and doubled down in his return to team minicamp earlier this week.
He's a big winner of this move, showing his excitement in being the first to welcome Alexander to Baltimore, but so are the Ravens. They didn't just bring in the recently-released Green Bay Packers cornerback to appease Jackson; he's an accomplished defensive back who's proven he can shut down some of the best wide receivers in the league and make opposing quarterbacks think twice when he's right.
While CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan named Jackson and the Ravens secondary as winners of the move for each getting what they want, opposing AFC North quarterbacks were pinned as some of the biggest losers of the matrimony.
"Even with all the questions surrounding Alexander's durability, no opposing quarterback wants to see a player of his talent level enter their division," Sullivan wrote.
"In the seven games he played last season, Alexander allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 56.7% of their passes with him in coverage and recorded an 86.9 passer rating. If Baltimore can maintain its level of play from the second half of last season on defense, the addition of Alexander only makes the Ravens more of a headache to face twice a year, especially if he can stay healthy."
He'll platoon cornerback duties alongside an impressive-looking unit in Baltimore, posing a real threat specifically to the guys who'll have to fend off the Ravens multiple times a year.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely still find a way to get his numbers, but former Alexander teammate Aaron Rodgers will certainly be reminded of the defensive back's presence as the 41-year-old prepares to debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers later this year.
That's to say nothing of whoever the Cleveland Browns plan on throwing out there in the fall, as well as everyone else who failed to adequately prepare for the deep assortment of defensive weapons the Ravens now have to turn to after adding the big-name free agent.
