Commanders Urged to Sign Former Ravens Safety
NFL teams are starting to come together as OTAs transition into mandatory minicamps, revealing how various position groups are expected to work together with the regular season awaiting everyone at summer's end.
The Ravens roster, as talented as it is on paper, isn't without its holes. The work they've done to shore up their pass-rush through extensions and drafting can't hide injuries, which have elevated back into the forefront of team-building concerns with injuries to several key defensive contributors in the backfield.
Even with real questions persisting as to how the Ravens plan on platooning the safety position, they still had no reservations about releasing Marcus Williams following his recent disappointing season.
The former big-name signee rattled off a few decent years before slipping in his third year under contract, one of the main culprits behind Baltimore's swiss cheese secondary. The Ravens were getting killed in the air throughout the first half of the season, and Williams was getting burned in every big matchup.
Even with his diminished play, a name is still a name. Still just 28 years old, he's one of the more notable players left without a team entering minicamp, with some experts still picking him as someone likely to get picked up before the fall.
FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali sees safety as the Washington Commanders' biggest need as they prepare to back up their recent run to the NFC Championship Game.
"The Commanders added Will Harris this offseason as their box safety, but I still have my questions about Quan Martin, if we’re grasping at straws here," she said in making the case for Williams. "At the very least, I don’t think a veteran would hurt in that room."
He'd be a worthy buy-low candidate on one of his last fliers, just a year removed from posting some of the more impressive free safety numbers in the league, with he and Kyle Hamilton combining for one of the best defensive tandems in any NFL backfield. While Hamilton continues his ascent, Williams has to remain hopeful that he's still worthy of one more shot.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!