QB Prospect Makes Bold Comparison to Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is not just the best rushing quarterback in the league today, but probably the best of all time. Him breaking Michael Vick's record for career rushing yards by a quarterback late last season is more than enough proof of that.
Of course, part of his success is his blazing speed, which is nearly unheard of for a quarterback. However, a prospect in this year's class believes he could be even faster.
Last week, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe may be faster than Jackson, though he did so with a laugh.
“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said. “[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”
Milroe was asked about those comments during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he agreed without a second thought.
Milroe is indeed an excellent rusher. Over his two years as Alabama's starter, he ran for 1,257 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns. Keep in mind that sacks are counted as rushing yards lost in college football, unlike in the NFL.
For what it's worth, Milroe reportedly ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at Alabama's pro day last month. That's ever so slightly slower than the 4.34-second 40-yard dash Jackson ran at Louisville's pro day back in 2018, though obviously still very impressive.
Milroe has been linked to the Browns as a possible second-round pick, so perhaps in the future, these divisional matchups could resemble a track meet between him and Jackson.
