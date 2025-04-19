Top Draft Prospect Compares to Ravens' Lamar Jackson in One Crazy Way
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson could soon have some competition as the fastest quarterback in the NFL.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe continues to rise up boards leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay due to his unique physical traits and speed, something he showed off in abundance during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Jackson and Milroe have been connected through surface-level comparisons headed into the draft, but one rival general manager thinks that the Alabama product could soon prove he's a step quicker than the two-time MVP and former Heisman Trophy winner.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said recently when speaking to the media that Milroe could potentially "be the only quarterback" in the NFL next season that's faster than Jackson.
“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said jokingly, per Pro Football Talk. “[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”
According to USA Today, Milroe was impressive in the 40-yard dash at Alabama's Pro Day. He reportedly ran about a 4.50-4.52 time on his first attempt and a 4.37-4.45 on his second try. Jackson didn't run the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine but reportedly ran an unofficial 4.34 at Louisville's Pro Day before his rookie season.
Regardless of who's faster, Milroe has already been embracing the comparisons, something he talked about in January at the Senior Bowl.
“As a young quarterback that’s aspiring to go to the NFL, that definitely puts a smile to my face and I definitely love watching Lamar,” Milroe said. “Secretly I’m actually a Ravens fan. I grew up a Ravens fan, so I pull for the Ravens.”
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay, WI.
