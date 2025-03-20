Former Ravens Assistant Charged With Identity Theft
A former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach is being charged in federal court for some serious crimes.
Warning: This story contains graphic content and may be distressing to some readers.
According to the United States Attorney's Office per ESPN's Dan Wetzel, former Ravens and Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Matthew Weiss is facing 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.
Weiss gained access to the data of more than 150,000 student athletes from more than 100 institutions, according to the report. From here, he obtained personal info while also downloading "intimate" pictures and videos that were "never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."
"The FBI Detroit Cyber Task Force, in close collaboration with the University of Michigan Police Department, worked relentlessly on this case to safeguard and protect our community," Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck said, per the Attorney's Office.
Weiss is alleged to have committed the acts from 2015 to January 2023. He was with the Ravens from 2009 until 2020.
Wetzel wrote on X that Weiss could face up to five years in prison for his crimes.
"If convicted, Weiss faces a maximum of five years imprisonment on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft," Wetzel tweeted.
Weiss originally joined the Ravens as head coach assistant in 2009. He then became a defensive quality coach for the team in 2012, the same year Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Weiss moved around in various role during his time with the Ravens. Along with being a defensive quality coach, he also worked as an assistant linebacker coach, cornerbacks coach, assistant quarterbacks coach and running backs coach.
The Wolverines fired Weiss in Jan. 2023 after the investigation was launched.
