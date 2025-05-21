Joe Burrow Calls Out NFL Schedulers Over Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most compelling rivalries in the NFL right now, and have given fans some electric games over the past few years.
However, there's been a notable imbalance in the schedule for this heated series.
Since 2022, all three of the regular season matchups in Cincinnati have been played at 1 p.m. ET, while all three of the matchups in Baltimore have been played in prime time. The 2022 game was part of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," while the 2023 and 2024 games were part of Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football." The Ravens won all three of those games, including last year's 35-34 thriller that was one of the best games of the entire season.
Contrary to what some might've expected, the NFL decided to keep the trend going. The Ravens will host the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on NBC to close out a Thanksgiving triple-header. The Bengals will then host the Ravens for another 1 p.m. ET game at Paycor Stadium two weeks later.
Bengals fans immediately noticed those kickoff times when the NFL released its schedule last week, and apparently, so did quarterback Joe Burrow. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Burrow bemoaned having to play in prime time at M&T Bank Stadium for the fourth year in a row.
“Playing in Baltimore on primetime for the fourth year in a row isn’t ideal, maybe we can get one in Cincinnati next year please,” Burrow told reporters.
Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, said last week on "Up & Adams" that the Thanksgiving game ideally would've been in Cincinnati, but the league didn't want to give the Ravens' a second road Thursday night game after their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins a month earlier. A weird explanation considering there are teams playing multiple road Thursday games this year, but it is what is.
Once again, don't be surprised if the Bengals end up hosting the Ravens in prime time in 2026.
