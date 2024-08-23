John Harbaugh Expects Huge Year From Ravens WR
Who can step up as the No. 2 receiver to Zay Flowers is one of many important questions facing the Baltimore Ravens heading into the 2024-25 season.
One player who's an option to step up in that role is former 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. While the University of Minnesota product has struggled to find consistency and stay healthy through the first three seasons of his NFL career, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw out of Bateman in the team's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers and expects a big year from the fourth-year receiver.
"Rashod [Bateman] looked good out there today," Harbaugh said. "He looked good quick [and] fast. He had that one great catch in practice about a week-and-a-half ago, and he landed on the ball, and that held him out for a few more days, which we were all bummed about. I'm happy with Rashod. He's going to have a great season."
Through three seasons, Bateman has played in 34 games and has caught 93 passes for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns. Bateman, 24, had the best year of his career in his rookie season with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 2021-22. After only playing in six games in 2022-23 due to a foot injury, he played in 16 games and caught 32 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown.
Flowers and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, who led the Ravens in receiving touchdowns last year, are Lamar Jackson's top three targets heading into this season. While that trio is formidable, the emergence of another reliable receiving option can elevate Baltimore's passing game to another level.
Bateman took a step in the right direction by playing in 16 games last season. If he can stay healthy and his play comes around, he'll have a chance to be a difference-maker and live up to Harbaugh's expectations for him this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!