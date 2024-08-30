Chiefs Rule Out Reunion for Former Ravens WR
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will not play in Thursday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Andy Reid announced.
Brown went down with a shoulder injury on his first play as a Chief during the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10. He was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, though the Chiefs not placing him on injured reserve could mean he will return sooner rather than later.
Of course, this means that there will be no reunion for Brown and the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown out of Oklahoma with the No. 25 overall pick in 2019, and he soon became the team's top wideout. In three seasons with the Ravens, Brown caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. With 1,008 yards in 2021, he became the first Ravens wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards since Mike Wallace did so in 2016.
On April 28, 2022, the first day of that year's NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick. He then spent two seasons in the desert, catching 118 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games with 24 starts. He caught six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in a game against Baltimore last season.
This offseason, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs to help bolster their receiving corps.
While Brown was a good receiver for the Ravens, they are definitely happy with how that trade turned out. Baltimore traded the pick it got in the trade to the Buffalo Bills to move down to No. 25 overall, and with that pick, selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. In just his first two seasons, Linderbaum has already established himself as one of the best centers in the league and is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign.
The Ravens may not have to worry about facing Brown on Thursday, but they will have to deal with superstar tight end Travis Kelce, second-year wideout Rashee Rice and speedy rookie Xavier Worthy. Oh yeah, that Patrick Mahomes guy under center is pretty good too.
