Former Ravens LB Signs With Seahawks
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser is signing with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Bowser, 29, was a second-round pick by the Ravens out of Houston. In 89 games with 23 starts, the Houston product racked up 152 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits and 19.5 sacks. His best season came in 2021, when he started all 17 games and recorded 59 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 15 QB hits and seven sacks, all career-bests.
Unfortunately, Bowser suffered a torn Achilles in the final game of the season, and he only played nine games with four starts in 2022 as a result. He then missed all of last season with a separate knee injury.
The Ravens released Bowser on March 13, shortly after the start of the new league year. It took him a while to find a new home, but he finally found one just before the season, and what a perfect fit for him.
Of course, former Ravens defensive coordiantor Mike Macdonald is now running the show in Seattle. Macdonald worked closely with Bowser on two separate occasions in Baltimore, first as a linebackers coach from 2018-2020 and then as defensive coordinator in 2022. Bowser may not have played much over Macdonald's two years in charge of the defense, but there's an undeniable familiarity between player and coach.
With Bowser gone, the Ravens decided to go in a younger direction for their linebacking corps. Veteran Kyle Van Noy is still around, but Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac are all 25 or younger.
Bowser also visited with the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans earlier this week before landing in Seattle.
