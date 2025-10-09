Key Ravens All Pros Return to Practice
After being the healthiest team in the league, not just last year but in recent memory, according to FTN Fantasy's adjusted games lost metric, the Baltimore Ravens have been the most banged-up this season. However, with just one week left before their much-needed bye, they appear to be getting healthier heading into it as they prepare to make what many expect will be a strong run following their return.
The team had a pair of Pro Bowlers return to action on the first day of practice ahead of their Week 6 interconference home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, with safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) both being limited participants. Joining them on the field this week were two All Pros in fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, both of whom are recovering from calf injuries.
Ricard's return is massively important to the Ravens, as their offense has failed miserably to run the ball consistently, sustain drives or set the tone physically in any of their games outside of the season opener.
The ninth-year veteran and converted interior defensive lineman hasn't practiced since suffering his initial injury toward the end of the preseason and was expected to be ready for the opener, potentially, or the first couple of weeks at the latest. He suffered a setback during the recovery process, which caused him to miss the first five games of the season.
Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that the team would've placed him on injured reserve to open the season had they had any inclination his injury would last this long, because that would've opened a roster spot that they could've used at another position.
"It was supposed to be a two- [or] three-week injury when it first happened at training camp," Harbaugh said. "He kind of re-tweaked it and it was supposed to be another two to three weeks. It's been a slow burn. If we had known it was going to be this, we would've put him on IR the first week and we would've had another roster spot.
In his absence, the Ravens were held to under 100 yards in three or more games in the same season for the first time since 2021. That year, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson missed five games, including each of the last four, and their entire backfield was decimated by season-ending injuries before the regular season opener.
"Nobody's more frustrated than Pat," Harbaugh said. "We're looking at the Bears game, that's the one I'm hoping for. He is, too. We'll see."
Having Ricard already back on the practice field ahead of the bye and two weeks before they play the Chicago Bears at home in Week 8 is a positive sign that he's headed in the right direction.
As for Humphrey, he missed his first game of the season last week after suffering his calf injury in the first half of the Ravens' Week 4 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that his injury would keep him out "a couple of weeks," so to see him back practicing is a great sign that the team's suddenly revamped secondary, following the additions of veteran safeties Alohi Gilman and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, is nearly full strength.
With the four-time Pro Bowler out this past week, the Ravens had to turn to undrafted rookie Keyon Martin to handle the nickel duties in his first career start. He was among several young depth players who struggled in the lopsided defeat.
Still absent from the practice field, according to reports, were Jackson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), veteran starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (cornerback) and backup interior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland for a yet to be disclosed reason.
