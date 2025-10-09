Ravens LB Weighs in on Odafe Oweh Trade
The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with linebacker Odafe Oweh following an ugly 1-4 start to the season. The 2021 first-round pick was flipped alongside a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Oweh did a brilliant job last season, racking up 34 total tackles and a career-high 10 sacks. The Ravens had massive expectations for the LB entering the 2025 season, but he did not get enough game time. The Penn State product started only twice in five games, playing only 45% of the defensive snaps. He has recorded 10 tackles and five quarterback hits this season.
Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy was asked to share his reaction to the trade of fellow linebacker Oweh while addressing the media.
“First, I always think about the person. Let’s take football out of it,” Van Noy said. “A lot goes into it when you get traded. I’ve been traded personally, and it takes a little bit. You’re in a little bit of a shock… Hopefully, we’ll have a conversation. [I] want him to, obviously, get settled. First and foremost, just want him to be OK as a person.”
The two-time Super Bowl champion is excited for what’s next for Oweh. Van Noy is also thrilled to reunite with Gilman and believes the Safety can really help the team right now. He’s hopeful to see the Ravens’ latest addition on the pitch when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Van Noy also answered if it was shocking to hear about the trade and if it was a wakeup call for the squad.
“Yes, I definitely have to go with a wakeup call,” Van Noy said. “I can’t control those things. I can only control what I do on the football field, as well as be able to communicate to help others around me, and that’s kind of what I’m focused on. But it definitely is a wakeup call for those that haven’t been in the business a while. But for me, I always just try to focus on what I can control, and that’s to continue to do what my job requirements are.”
John Harbaugh’s team has been awful defensively. They were even labeled the “get right team” following the loss to the Houston Texans last week. The Ravens have conceded 81 points in the last two games. They allowed the Kansas City Chiefs, who averaged just 21 points in the first three games, to score 37 points in the Week 4 game.
The Texans' offense is one of the least reliable this season, but they put 44 on the board on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Fans would hope to see a better performance from the Ravens’ defensive unit in the upcoming fixtures.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!