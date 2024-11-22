Kyle Hamilton Could Take on Different Role for Ravens
With Roquan Smith nursing a hamstring injury, the Baltimore Ravens could be without not just their star linebacker, but a key leader on defense.
Smith, who suffered his injury late in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, is traditionally the one to wear the green dot on defense. In other words, he's the one to relay defensive coordinator Zach Orr's play calls to the rest of the unit. That's potentially a huge loss for the communication factor alone, but the Ravens have a perfect candidate to handle those duties in Smith's absence.
Star safety Kyle Hamilton took over the green dot after Smith's injury, a natural choice considering he also wears it in practice. If Smith can't play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hamilton is more than ready to take up that responsibility again.
"I've had it in my helmet pretty much every day at practice for the past 12 weeks," Hamilton said Thursday. "I remember they never told me I had the mic in my helmet, so Day 1 of practice, I just heard 'Z.O.' in my ear, and it was a surprise, but I've gotten used to it now.
"I remember rookie minicamp I came out here, and I had the dot, and that was definitely a lot different than now. My head was spinning, so I didn't really have a chance to get the guys the calls – I kind of feel bad for that. I've grown since then, but yes, if I'm asked to do so, then I will."
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has already established himself as a leader on defense. The versatile defensive back earned a first-team All-Pro selection last season, and he's playing very well once again this season. He's also someone everyone on defense can look to for guidance, so him wearing the green dot is a natural next step.
The former Notre Dame star also took on a slightly different role against the Steelers, as he played high safety far more often than he had previously. Hamilton's versatility is his greatest strength, so no matter where the Ravens place him, he's up to the task.
"I think in college – even starting in high school – college and even in the league – I've always seen myself as a safety, a versatile one, but at the end of the day, I think I play safety," Hamilton said. "If I'm asked to go play safety, I feel like that's not an issue for me to play safety if I'm a safety. I just want to do whatever the defense and 'Z.O.' needs from me on a week-to-week basis. If that's going to play safety for the whole game, then I'm 100% fine with doing that and will do it to the best of my abilities."
